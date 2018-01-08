The Dronestagram – drone imaging platform unveils its top 20 of the most beautiful and amazing, even stunning drons photos published on the site during 2017. These are the award-winning pictures which capture life on Earth from the vantage point of a drone.

This 2017 vintage, selected from thousands of photos published during the year, is incredible for several reasons. First of all, drone photography has become a discipline in its own right with its codes and rules. Then, the pilots-photographers have become more and more experienced over the last few months and the level is rising dramatically. Finally, drone technology is constantly improving as prices fall, and especially so that the machines become more accessible due to their size and ease of use. The year 2017 will have been marked by the arrival of the DJI Spark, the latest addition to China’s DJI giant, a fabulous flying camera whose transport and commissioning take up no more space or time than a good old-fashioned SLR, and which, thanks to its excellent equipment and agility, produces still and video images of a totally amazing quality.

Kefalonia Melissani Cave

Exploring the Melissani cave on the Greek island of Cephalonia by boat. Photo by Calin Stan



Water Lily

A woman harvests water lilies in a pond in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. Photo by Helios1412



Concrete Jungle

A breathtaking view of Dubai’s buildings. Photo by bachirm



Dawn on Mercury Tower

The work of professional stringers on the “Mercury” tower in Moscow City. Photo by Alexey Goncharov



Salt fields

The salt fields are also the speciality of Bac Lieu. Bac Lieu is the salt basket of the Mekong Delta, with extensive salt fields along the coast. The salt fields of Bac Lieu are divided into squares and rows with lots of sparkling white salt under the sun. Photo by Helios1412



Portuguese surfer

Portuguese surfer braving the cold of February. Photo by jcourtial



Rising Waters

In Alexandria Bay between New York and Canada, when water levels rise and fall colours begin to take root. Photo by Justen Soule



Marigolds

Gardeners pick marigolds in the morning in Sukhothai province of Thailand. Photo by Seksan Saowarod



Stairway to heaven

The long staircase leading to one of the most beautiful beaches in the Algarve, Portugal. Photo by jcourtial



Quad Bikes in the Dunes

Cross the immense Namibian sand dunes when the sun falls under the horizon. Photo by Luke Maximo Bell



Stingray and girls

Friendship. Photo by TahitiFlyShoot



Motorbike Bridge Over River In Thailand

Two scooters crossing the bridge in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo by Tom Inspires



Cruising the Route 66

A couple in a classic blue Ford Mustang Convertible, driving on historic Route 66. Photo by Raf Willems



The Majestic Beast Nanuk

The large polar bear Nanuk in Inuktitut is an impressive animal. In this photo, we can see him crossing between two pieces of sea glacier, or we can imagine him trying to hold it as it melts. Photo by Florian Ledoux



Girls at the Beach, Rio de Janeiro

Stays at the beach in the morning and afternoon. Photo by Mari Henud



Swimming with a whale

Aerial view of an incredible experience. Photo by Drone Films Project



Tropical island beach, Dominican Republic

The beaches of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Photo by Valentin Valkov



Hippos

Hippopotamus in Serengeti National Park. Photo by Yannick



Cracked mud boating

Family sailing on Burke Lake, which looks like a dry mud scene. Photo by Milo Allerton



Sveti Stefan Hotel

Un hotel in Montenegro. Photo by smakadron

