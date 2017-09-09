The annual Bird Photographer of the Year competition celebrates the artistry of bird photography and promotes conservation. Organized by Nature Photographers Ltd and the British Trust for Ornithology, the international competition recently announced its winners across seven categories. Enjoy the winning and shortlisted images from the third Bird Photographer of the Year competition.

BPOTY accepts entries in eight categories: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Attention to Detail, Bird Behavior, Birds in Flight, Birds in the Garden, Creative Imagery and Young Bird Photographer of the Year. The contest also awards special prizes to the Best Portfolio category winners and to The Nature Photographers Ltd Crowd Choice Award winners.

The top prize was scooped by Alejandro Prieto Rojas, who captured the striking picture of pink flamingos feeding their chicks at Rio Legartos, Mexico.