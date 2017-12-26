The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards unveiled its 2017 winners and we’re sure looking at these hilarious photographs will make you smile for the rest of the day. Tibor Kercz’s photo of an owl dangling off a tree branch was the overall winner.

With over 3,500 entries from 86 countries across the globe, the hilarious winners from 2017 have just been announced—and they don’t disappoint. Chosen from five categories—On the Land, Under the Sea, In the Air, the Portfolio Category, and one Overall Winner—prizes include a THINK TANK camera bag, a handmade trophy from the people of Tanzania’s Wonder Workshop, a certificate, and (unofficially) the pride of knowing their image will bring a smile to people all over the world.

