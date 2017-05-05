This year’s National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is now open and runs until 30 June. Photographers of all levels are invited to submit their most spectacular shots to the annual competition. The official categories are Nature, Cities, and People, with pictures ranging from exotic animals to jaw-dropping rural landscape. We take a look at some of the early entries in the nature category.

The Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is designed to elevate new talent, and showcase their captivating images on National Geographic Travel’s influential platforms. The grand-prize winner with receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos as well as the prestigious title of National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year.

