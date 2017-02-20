The stunning winners of the World Press Photo 2017 contest, selected from more than 80,000 images, have been announced. Top prize went to Burhan Ozbilici of the Associated Press for his image of the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey.
The World Press Photo awards have been running since 1955. This year, according to organizers, 80,408 photos were submitted by 5,034 photographers from 125 different countries, and the jury gave prizes in eight categories to 45 photographers from 25 countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Iran, Italy, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Syria, New Zealand, Turkey, UK, USA.
Taken on 19 December 2016 at an art gallery in Ankara by Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici, it shows gun-wielding off-duty Turkish policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas shouting, after fatally shooting the ambassador.
Nature, First Prize, Singles – Caretta Caretta Trapped by Francis Pérez
Daily Life, First Prize, Singles—The Silent Victims Of A Forgotten War by Paula Bronstein
Sports, First Prize, Singles – Grand National Steeplechase by Tom Jenkins
Daily Life, Second Prize, Stories – Out Of The Way by Elena Anosova
Sports, Third Prize, Stories – Adaptive Athlete by Darren Calabrese
Contemporary Issues, First Prize, Singles – Taking A Stand In Baton Rouge by Jonathan Bachman
Long-Term Projects, Third Prize – Table Rock Nebraska by Markus Jokela
Spot News, Third Prize, Stories – Mediterranean Migration by Mathieu Willcocks
Nature, Second Prize, Singles – Big Cat In My Backyard by Nayan Khanolkar
Sports, Second Prize, Singles – The Dive by Cameron Spencer
General News, Third Prize, Singles – Life Inside The Philippines’ Most Overcrowded Jail by Noel Celis
Sports, Second Prize, Stories – Youth Chess Tournaments by Michael Hanke
Contemporary Issues, First Prize, Stories – Standing Rock by Amber Bracken
General News, Third Prize, Stories – We Are Not Taking Any Prisoners by Alessio Romenzi
Nature, Second Prize, Stories – Pandas Gone Wild by Ami Vitale
Contemporary Issues, Second Prize, Stories – Victims Of The Zika Virus by Lalo de Almeida
General News, First Prize, Stories – They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals by Daniel Berehulak
Contemporary Issues, Third Prize, Singles – The Libyan Migrant Trap by Daniel Etter
General News, Second Prize, Stories – Iraq’s Battle To Reclaim Its Cities by Sergey Ponomarev
Daily Life, Second Prize, Singles – Sweat Makes Champion by Tiejun Wang
Spot News, Third Prize, Singles – Battle For Mosul by Felipe Dana
Sports, First Prize, Stories – Boys Will be Boys by Giovanni Capriotti
Contemporary Issues, Third Prize, Stories – Copacabana Palace by Peter Bauza
Sports, Third Prize, Singles – Rio’s Golden Smile by Kai Pfaffenbach
Nature, Third Prize, Stories – Now You See Me by Bence Máté
Spot News, First Prize, Singles – Pakistan Bomb Blast by Jamal Taraqai
Daily Life, Third Prize, Singles – China’s Wild West by Matthieu Paley
General News, First Prize, Singles – Offensive On Mosul by Laurent Van der Stockt
People, Second Prize, Stories – Enfarinat by Antonio Gibotta
Nature, First Prize, Stories – Rhino Wars by Brent Stirton
People, Third Prize, Stories – Olympians by Jay L. Clendenin
Long-Term Projects, First Prize – Black Days Of Ukraine by Valery Melnikov
Daily Life, First Prize, Stories – Cuba On The Edge Of Change by Tomas Munita
Spot News, Second Prize, Stories – Rescued From the Rubble by Ameer Alhalbi
