The stunning winners of the World Press Photo 2017 contest, selected from more than 80,000 images, have been announced. Top prize went to Burhan Ozbilici of the Associated Press for his image of the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey.

The World Press Photo awards have been running since 1955. This year, according to organizers, 80,408 photos were submitted by 5,034 photographers from 125 different countries, and the jury gave prizes in eight categories to 45 photographers from 25 countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Iran, Italy, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Syria, New Zealand, Turkey, UK, USA.

Taken on 19 December 2016 at an art gallery in Ankara by Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici, it shows gun-wielding off-duty Turkish policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas shouting, after fatally shooting the ambassador.

