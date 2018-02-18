Photogrist community Create a post
The Stunning Winners of The 2018 Birth Becomes Her Photography Contest

Ashley Marston
Ashley Marston

The winners of the 2018 Birth Becomes Her photography contest were recently announced and this year, the photos are more stunning than ever. They received around 1,000 submissions this year with more than 20,000 people voting for their People’s Choice winners. Photographers from around the world have been invited to submit their strongest images in the categories, Maternity, Labor, Birth, Fresh, and Breastfeeding photography, to be shared with the world, and reviewed by an amazing panel of judges. The overall winner of the competition was a photograph taken by Marijke Thoen in black and white.

The images captured labor and birth in homes, hospitals, and birth centers. They documented the pain, glory and miracle of birth.

Overall Winner – Marijke Thoen

“Stunning Siblings First Encounter” in Serving Lochristi, Belguim

Marijke Thoen
Marijke Thoen

Birth First Place – Selena Rollason

“Half Born and Already Reaching for Mama” in Serving Brisbane, AU

Selena Rollason
Selena Rollason

Breastfeeding First Place – Cory Janiak

“Within Reach” in Serving Treasure Coast, FL

Cory Janiak
Cory Janiak

Fresh/Postpartum First Place – Veronika Richardson

“This is VBAC” in Serving Green Bay, WI

Veronika Richardson
Veronika Richardson

Labor First Place – Rebecca Coursey-Rugh

“Nowhere and Everywhere” in Serving Los Angles, CA

Rebecca Coursey-Rugh
Rebecca Coursey-Rugh

Maternity First Place – Jen Conway

“This is what a Goddess Looks Like” in Serving Greenville, SC

Jen Conway
Jen Conway

Birth Second Place – Neely Ker-Fox

“Fist Bump for Mom” in Serving Columbus, GA

Neely Ker-Fox
Neely Ker-Fox

Birth Third Place – Dominique Lamontagne

“Caught in Between Worlds” in Serving Ottawa, Ontario

Dominique Lamontagne
Dominique Lamontagne

Breastfeeding Second Place – Veronika Richardson

“Tranquility” in Serving Green Bay, WI

Veronika Richardson
Veronika Richardson

Breastfeeding Third Place – Christina Benton

“Stir Fry” in Serving Milwaukee, WI

Christina Benton
Christina Benton

Fresh/Postpartum Second Place – Lacey Barratt

“Rebirth” in Serving Melbourne, AU

Lacey Barratt
Lacey Barratt

Fresh/Postpartum Third Place – Kayla Gonzales

“Postpartum Uncensored” in Serving Austin, TX

Kayla Gonzales
Kayla Gonzales

Labor Second Place – Ashley Marston

“Labor by Candlelight” in Serving Vancouver Island, BC

Ashley Marston
Ashley Marston

Labor Third Place – Laura Wando

“Before the Cut” in Serving Kampala, Uganda

Laura Wando
Laura Wando

Maternity Second Place – Melissa Benzel

“Staying Afloat” in Serving Orlando, Florida

Melissa Benzel
Melissa Benzel

Maternity Third Place – Vanessa Mendez

“A Mother’s Love” in Serving San Antonio, TX

Vanessa Mendez
Vanessa Mendez

People’s Choice Category Winner – Breastfeeding – Gabriella Hunt

“A Hush Fell Over The Crowd” in Serving Rochester, New York

Gabriella Hunt
Gabriella Hunt

People’s Choice Category Winner – Birth – Caroline Devulder

“Transition to Earth” in Serving Ghent, Belgium

Caroline Devulder
Caroline Devulder

People’s Choice Category Winner – Fresh/Postpartum – Deborah Elenter

“Success” in Serving Uruguay

Deborah Elenter
Deborah Elenter

People’s Choice Category Winner – Labor – Esther Edith

“Three Souls Labor As One” in Serving Spokane, Washington

Esther Edith
Esther Edith

More info: website

