The winners of the 2018 Birth Becomes Her photography contest were recently announced and this year, the photos are more stunning than ever. They received around 1,000 submissions this year with more than 20,000 people voting for their People’s Choice winners. Photographers from around the world have been invited to submit their strongest images in the categories, Maternity, Labor, Birth, Fresh, and Breastfeeding photography, to be shared with the world, and reviewed by an amazing panel of judges. The overall winner of the competition was a photograph taken by Marijke Thoen in black and white.

The images captured labor and birth in homes, hospitals, and birth centers. They documented the pain, glory and miracle of birth.

Overall Winner – Marijke Thoen

“Stunning Siblings First Encounter” in Serving Lochristi, Belguim

Birth First Place – Selena Rollason

“Half Born and Already Reaching for Mama” in Serving Brisbane, AU

Breastfeeding First Place – Cory Janiak

“Within Reach” in Serving Treasure Coast, FL

Fresh/Postpartum First Place – Veronika Richardson

“This is VBAC” in Serving Green Bay, WI

Labor First Place – Rebecca Coursey-Rugh

“Nowhere and Everywhere” in Serving Los Angles, CA

Maternity First Place – Jen Conway

“This is what a Goddess Looks Like” in Serving Greenville, SC

Birth Second Place – Neely Ker-Fox

“Fist Bump for Mom” in Serving Columbus, GA

Birth Third Place – Dominique Lamontagne

“Caught in Between Worlds” in Serving Ottawa, Ontario

Breastfeeding Second Place – Veronika Richardson

“Tranquility” in Serving Green Bay, WI

Breastfeeding Third Place – Christina Benton

“Stir Fry” in Serving Milwaukee, WI

Fresh/Postpartum Second Place – Lacey Barratt

“Rebirth” in Serving Melbourne, AU

Fresh/Postpartum Third Place – Kayla Gonzales

“Postpartum Uncensored” in Serving Austin, TX

Labor Second Place – Ashley Marston

“Labor by Candlelight” in Serving Vancouver Island, BC

Labor Third Place – Laura Wando

“Before the Cut” in Serving Kampala, Uganda

Maternity Second Place – Melissa Benzel

“Staying Afloat” in Serving Orlando, Florida

Maternity Third Place – Vanessa Mendez

“A Mother’s Love” in Serving San Antonio, TX

People’s Choice Category Winner – Breastfeeding – Gabriella Hunt

“A Hush Fell Over The Crowd” in Serving Rochester, New York

People’s Choice Category Winner – Birth – Caroline Devulder

“Transition to Earth” in Serving Ghent, Belgium

People’s Choice Category Winner – Fresh/Postpartum – Deborah Elenter

“Success” in Serving Uruguay

People’s Choice Category Winner – Labor – Esther Edith

“Three Souls Labor As One” in Serving Spokane, Washington

