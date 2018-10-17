The Kennel Club has received almost 10,000 entries came in from over 70 different countries around the world, including the UK, China, Israel, Russia, Argentina and South Africa for it’s “The Dog Photographer of the Year 2018”. Monica van der Maden from the Netherlands has been chosen as the overall winner of the competition with an image of Noa the Great Dane seemingly alone in a forest, which placed first in the ‘Oldies’ category, the first time an image from this particular group has been picked as an overall winner. Monica began taking photos of dogs eighteen years ago and has been professionally snapping man’s best friend for the best part of a decade.



