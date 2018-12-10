The Epson International Pano Awards is an extraordinarily spectacular showcase for the world’s best photographic panoramas. The competition showcases the best of panoramic and landscape photography. In its ninth year, the competition received 4,937 entries from 1251 photographers from 74 countries.

The overall Open competition winner this year was Bulgarian photographer Veselin Atanasov, with one specifically highlighted image featuring a gorgeous sunrise in Tuscany, Italy. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Merz was named as the winner of the Major Amateur Winner award because of his beautiful photos of South Korea’s spring greens, mist-topped mountains, and snowy hills.



More info: Website