The Epson International Pano Awards is an extraordinarily spectacular showcase for the world’s best photographic panoramas. The competition showcases the best of panoramic and landscape photography. In its ninth year, the competition received 4,937 entries from 1251 photographers from 74 countries.

The overall Open competition winner this year was Bulgarian photographer Veselin Atanasov, with one specifically highlighted image featuring a gorgeous sunrise in Tuscany, Italy. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Merz was named as the winner of the Major Amateur Winner award because of his beautiful photos of South Korea’s spring greens, mist-topped mountains, and snowy hills.

“Black Mamba” Maloyapass, Switzerland, Curators, Photo by Stefan Thaler

“Cave Diver” Anhumas Abyss, Bonito, Brazil, Highest Scoring IAPP Member, Photo by Marcio Cabral

“Endless Seaweed Farms” Xiapu, China, Highest Scoring Aerial Image, Photo by Zay Yar Lin

“Intimate Tulips” Flevoland, The Netherlands, Photo by Albert Dros

“Jambalaya” Swamps, Southern USA, Stitched, Photo by David Thompson

“Life in Complex” Gifu, Japan, Open Runner Up, Photo by Daniel Eisele

“Light” Tokyo, Japan, Highest Scoring IVRPA Member, Photo by Naoki Fujihara

“Misty Bayou, Lake Martin” Louisiana, United States, MITCHUM 3rd Place, Photo by Roberto Marchegiani

“Red Salt” West Australia, Highest Scoring Aerial Image, Photo by Kevin Krautgartner

“River Of Fire” Iceland, MITCHUM 2nd Place, Photo by Tom Putt

“Royal Ceremony” Daedunsan, South Korea, Amateur Winner, Photo by Nathaniel Merz

“Spark” Grand Canyon, EPSON 1st Place, Photo by Colin Sillerud

“Swirl” Hamnøy, Lofoten, Norway, EPSON 2nd Place, Photo by Mads Peter Iversen

“The Blue Whale” Natural History Museum, London, United Kingdom, Amateur Runner-Up, Photo by Peter Li

“The Final Destination” Monte Rosa Hut, Zermatt, Switzerland, GIGAPIXEL, Photo by Isabella Tabacchi

“Wedded Rocks” Japan, MITCHUM 1st Place, Photo by Anastasia Woolmington

