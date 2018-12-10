The winners of the 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest have been announced. This year, the grand prize went to a shot of thousands of recalled Volkswagen and Audi cars sitting idle in the Mojave Desert in California. Jassen Todorov, a violinist, and professor of music at San Francisco State University, whose aerial shot shows a vast boneyard in Southern California’s the Mojave Desert. His photo beat out nearly 10,000 entries to claim the grand prize, earning him $5,000.

Originally a concert violinist, Todorov started flying in the early 2000s before becoming a flight instructor and aerial photographer.

Meanwhile, winners, runners-up, and honorable mentions were also named across Places, Wildlife, and People categories.

