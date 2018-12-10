The winners of the 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest have been announced. This year, the grand prize went to a shot of thousands of recalled Volkswagen and Audi cars sitting idle in the Mojave Desert in California. Jassen Todorov, a violinist, and professor of music at San Francisco State University, whose aerial shot shows a vast boneyard in Southern California’s the Mojave Desert. His photo beat out nearly 10,000 entries to claim the grand prize, earning him $5,000.

Originally a concert violinist, Todorov started flying in the early 2000s before becoming a flight instructor and aerial photographer.

Meanwhile, winners, runners-up, and honorable mentions were also named across Places, Wildlife, and People categories.

A New Look, Alison Langevad

Aigerim- The Eagle Huntress, Diana Ishii

An Astonishing Chase, Thomas Vijayan

An Overcrowded Train Journey, Noor Ahmed Gelal

At The End Of The Rainbow, Joshua Galicki

Baby Teeth, Yaron Schmid

Best Friends, Heather Nicole

Breast Cancer, Huey Kidd

Breathing, Bence Mate

Cotton Candy, Fog Waves, David Odisho

Curiosity, Marcus Hennen

Deep Snow, Jonas Beyer

Discovering The Hidden Face Of Yucatan, Guillaume Nery

Embearassed, Taylor Thomas Albright

Enduring Spirit, Derek Jerrell

Firefall In Yosemite Valley, Sarah Bethea

Flamenco Del Caribe Salinera Salsol, Fernanda Linage

Flying At The Crossing, Pim Volkers

Halfway Home, Cameron Black

He Went That Way!, Lea Scaddan

Heart Climber, Jimmy S.

Hideout, Mike Harterink

Hungry Hungry Hippos, Martin Sanchez

In An Another Time, Brice Le Gall

In The Blizzard, Vladimir Kochkin

Inquisitive Eyes, Sanghamitra Sarkar

It's All A Blur, Susan Blick

Jute Worker, Zakir Hossain Chowdhury

Land On Fire, Leighton Lum

Mid Shed, Mike Dexter

Night Statics, Hernando Alonso Rivera Cervantes

Rautes, Mattia Passarini

Redyk, Bartłomiej Jurecki

Road To Ruin, Christian Werner

Shipwreck And Photographer, Vivi Molet

Smoky Mountain, Michael Fung

Snowflakes, Rucca Y Ito

Sorano, Md Tanveer Hassan Rohan

Spa Time!, Nilesh Shah

Surfers In Bali, Carsten Schertzer

The Shepherd From Transylvania, Eduard Gutescu

Through The Cave, Guanghui Gu

Thunderbird In The Dust, Nicholas Moir

Tree, Slawek Kozdras

Uhhs & Ahhs, Lilian Koh

Under Ice, Viktor Lyagushkin

Van Gogh Baobabs, Maggie Machinsky

Waves, Tilda Josefsson

A New Challenge, Alessandra Meniconzi

