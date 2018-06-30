The winners of the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year 2018 have been announced. The impressive contest spans three categories: Nature, Cities and People, with three overall winners chosen from more than 13,000 entries. Here are the best of the most incredible scenes of wildlife, natural wonder, and culture found on our wonderful planet.

Reiko Takahasi was named Grand Prize winner and awarded first in the Nature category for an image titled “Mermaid,” which depicts a humpback whale gliding through the waters near Japan’s Kumejima Island. Her caption for the photo reads:

I was fortunate to have encountered a humpback whale with her calf on my first day snorkeling near Japan’s Kumejima Island. Most of the time, the calf stayed close to her mom. At one point, the calf began jumping and tapping its tail on the water near us—it was very friendly and curious. Finally, the mother, who was watching nearby, came to pick up the calf and swim away. I fell in love completely with the calf and its very energetic, large, and beautiful tail.

Reiko Takahashi was awarded a £7,600 prize. “I really cannot believe it. It was my dream to win. I am honoured and it will be the driving force for my future shooting,” she said.

Flamingos Take Off by Hao J

Marc by Marco Grassi

Formation by Niklas Weber

Another Rainy day in Nagasaki, Kyushu by Hiro Kurashina

Geometry of the Sun by Enrico Pescantini

Reflection by Gaanesh Prasad

Alone In the Crowds by Gary Cummins

Traveling To Heaven by Trikansh Sharma

Tea Culture by Alessandra Meniconzi

Leida and Laelle—I Will Lift You Up by Tata Itat

Challenging Journey by MD Tanveer Hassan Rohan

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time by Daniel Cheung

The Highly Tolerant Society by Hidetoshi Ogata

The Doors of Mordor are Open by Jeffry Arguedas

Wild Iceland by E. Arencibia

Sunset in the Monument Valley by Stas Bartnikas

Future of 2022 Reveal in Fog by Ray Toh

Biker by Mark Zhu

Ipanema Beach by M. Raccichini

The Invasion by Paul TSU