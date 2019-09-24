The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the 12 winners of the Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2019. Hungarian photographer László Francsics has been named the overall winner, he will receive a cash prize of £10,000 (about $12,500). Other winning photos included a panorama taken from the top of the mountain Offersøykammen, an adorable image of a man with his dog surrounded by Mars, Saturn and the Milky Way, and a beautiful sequence of images of Mars. This year the challenge pulled in 4,602 sections from 90 different countries across the world.



