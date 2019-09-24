The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the 12 winners of the Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2019. Hungarian photographer László Francsics has been named the overall winner, he will receive a cash prize of £10,000 (about $12,500). Other winning photos included a panorama taken from the top of the mountain Offersøykammen, an adorable image of a man with his dog surrounded by Mars, Saturn and the Milky Way, and a beautiful sequence of images of Mars. This year the challenge pulled in 4,602 sections from 90 different countries across the world.

A Horsehead Curtain Call By Bob Franke

A Little Fireworks By Alan Friedman

Above The Tower By Sam King

Across The Sky Of History By Wang Zheng

Andromeda Galaxy By Raul Villaverde Fraile

Aurora Is A Bird By Alexander Stepanenko

Aurora Like Phoenix By Wang Zheng

Ben, Floyd and The Core By Ben Bush

Black Saturn By Martin Lewis

Bloodborne By Keijo Laitala

Deadvlei By Stefan Liebermann

Deep In The Heart Of Mordor - Ngc 7293 By Andrew Campbell

Depth And Height, Ngc 7822 Devil's Head Nebulae Complex By László Bagi

Fiery Lobster Nebula By Suavi Lipinski

Flower Power By Brandon Yoshizawa

Galactic Lighthouse By Ruslan Merzlyakov

Hubble Space Telescope Transits Across The Moon Between Lunar X And Lunar V By Michael Marston

Hydrogen Sculptures In The Large Magellanic Cloud By Ignacio Diaz Bobillo

Mars Above The Keck Lasers By Sean Goebel

Mineral Moon - Aristarchus Quadrangle By Alain Paillou

Ngc 2070 - The Tarantula Nebula By Thomas Klemmer

Ngc 6164, The Blue Doily By Josep Drudis

Sh2-308 Dolphin Head By Tian Lee

Statue Of Liberty Nebula By Ignacio Diaz Bobillo

Sunlight Versus Earthshine By László Francsics

The Active Area Ar12714 By Gabriel Corban

The Elegant Elephant's Trunk By Lluís Romero Ventura

The Perseid Fireball 2018 By Zhengye Tang

The Running Man Nebula By Steven Mohr

The Sun - Atmospheric Detail By Jason Guenzel

The Watcher By Nicolai Brügger

To The Flying Aurora By Zhijun Yan

Worimi By Jay Evans

More info:
https://www.rmg.co.uk/whats-on/astronomy-photographer-year/galleries/2019/overall-winners

Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2019 Shortlist