The World Photography Organisation is delighted to announce the juries of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards, the world’s most celebrated and diverse photography competition. Last year’s Sony World Photography Awards delivered a record-breaking 320,000 submissions spanning over 200 countries and territories. Submissions for the 2019 awards don’t close for another few months but thousands of images have already come in, and this small selection just released suggest the exceptional standard of quality holds strong.

Now in its 12th year, the Sony World Photography Awards celebrate the finest contemporary photography from the past 12 months across all genres of the medium.



More info: Website