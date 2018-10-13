The World Photography Organisation is delighted to announce the juries of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards, the world’s most celebrated and diverse photography competition. Last year’s Sony World Photography Awards delivered a record-breaking 320,000 submissions spanning over 200 countries and territories. Submissions for the 2019 awards don’t close for another few months but thousands of images have already come in, and this small selection just released suggest the exceptional standard of quality holds strong.
Now in its 12th year, the Sony World Photography Awards celebrate the finest contemporary photography from the past 12 months across all genres of the medium.
Swimming enclosures made up from thick rope meshes are pretty common in NSW (Australia), they get colonized by many forms of marine life seahorses in particular, for this reason among divers we call them “seahorses-hotels”. I intentionally dive at dawn or dusk near these nets to catch seahorses in the best light. This picture was taken at the base of the net (~3m of water) right before the sunset, the seahorse was standing right against the sun, I placed my camera (D800+Tokina 10/17 in Sea&Sea Housing, equipped with 2 Sea&Sea YS250pro substrobes fitted with special domed diffusers by BubbleScuba) right in front of it and snapped 2-3 frames before that the surge moved the net too close, the seahorse became aware of me and turned away. Yellow coloration for this seahorses are not that uncommon although the most diffused color is white and they live usually on white sponges.
A photograph of Brookgreen Garden. All I can say that the magic of the landscape garden is a perfect example of when man and nature can live together in harmony and peace.
The desert camels, set in the sunset, are photographed in Xinjiang, China
View from above at first glance could be mistaken for a circuit board but this early morning shot of the funfair at Weston Super Mare along the beach
The purpose of this photo is to show Iranian women and Iranian culture or Iranian tradition.
It was during summer, on that day the temperature was around 40 degree Celsius. We were moving towards zone 2 at Jhalana National Park, looking for Hyenas and then we saw him near its den. We were so closed, sitting quietly, watching him. As we know they emerge at night and during day time they go into their den hiding by sunrise. But I feel lucky that we encounter this adult male Hyena right close to the car. I wanted a ground level shot, for which I had to lean down by the car with a support from my co-passenger. It was a risky job to do but I was happy to get the shot while yawning which made the scene more mesmerizing. And It was such a great feeling to see such animal in their natural habitat up so close.
Shot underwater in Hawaii, this image is part of my Muses Colllection. What started to work best for me was having a perspective from outside of the water, looking in and using the surface of a pool as a canvas, utilizing natural effects like the refraction of light with movement to bend reality, and shooting at night so I could really control my light. The image represents a soft and peaceful place that I imagine exists, where you can be free to let go and experience the beauty surrounding you. And that is my wish for everyone.
Yamal_10: Stephan, intento in un gioco solitario all’esterno del chum
I love to experience new adventures with my dog. Sleeping in an igloo was a big part of my to-do list. When we entered the igloo, my dog Rasta jumped on the skins and posed as if he had been living here forever. In this Iglu he felt very comfortable. We just came in and he jumped on the sheep fur, laid down and looked like the king of the ice castle. At that moment I pressed the shutter button and so this picture was taken. Travelling is so much more fun with a good friend. The picture was taken on the first of January 2018, at Igludorf Zermatt.
The diver of the Czech Republic Michal Navrátil makes one of his jumps next to the Guggenheim Bilbao, as part of the RedBull Cliffdiving world series 2018.This image shows the sequence of the complete jump from the platform. It is an image that tells us many aspects. On the one hand, we can appreciate the camaraderie that exists between the jumpers in such a demanding and competitive competition, on the other hand, we can also perceive the interest of the athletes in registering and sharing all the unique moments, perhaps in their networks and profiles with its millions of followers, without a doubt a sample of the digital society 3.0 in which we live. On the other hand, seeing the movements so perfect and harmonious all together in the Guggenheim Museum does not leave us indifferent. The idea of multiple photography in such a spectacular frame was in my head, and when the day of the competition arrived – after doing several tests, and once the shooting speed and the camera setting were adjusted and ready – the moment had arrived, and the perfection of Navratil’s dive did the rest.
Morning sunlight through archways in the mosque of Taj Mahal complex, Agra, India, March 2018. It is difficult to find a person who does not know the Taj Mahal – the most famous and one of the most visited attractions of India. Even if you come before dawn, you will be surprised how many people want to be among the first who want to capture the classic look of the mausoleum. However, on the large territory of the complex you can find islands of silence and tranquility. This picture was taken in a mosque in the western part of the park. I liked the contrast between the greatness of architecture and the moment of everyday work. Beautiful morning light filled the scene with the soul.
Rome, Italy. April 2018. I was determined to take a photograph of nuns whilst in Rome and it was on my last day that I came across these two, looking cool in their sunglasses happily taking selfies. I positioned myself in front of them, and took a couple of shots repositioning myself slightly to ensure the phone was clearly separated from the buildings in the background. I’d convinced myself they were oblivious to my presence even though I was only a matter of feet away from them, but I was wrong! There didn’t seem to mind though and we exchanged smiles and waves as we went our separate ways. I love the shot, as it shows nuns as being just like the rest of us when on holiday!
Aerial shot of a pool in Hungary, Budapest
This photo depicts a banquet seen in a religious school during the Pourim celebrations in the ultra religious neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on march 2nd 2018. Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman, who was planning to kill all the Jews. This took place in the ancient Achaemenid Persian Empire. The story is recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther (Megillat Ester in Hebrew). On this special day celebrated all around Israel as a huge festival (costumes and parties), religious people have to fulfill a few missions such as charity to the poor, a banquet and the duty to get drunk until you’re won’t be able to distinguish right from wrong. Mea Shearim is a very closed neighborhood, not easy to access and to photograph, where religious people lived apart from the rest of the israeli society in a very strong community life. Ultra orthodox people are now almost one million people in Israel. Most of them are really poor because they are not working and they spend all day studying the Bible. The fecundity rate is huge, 6.9 per women and sexual segregation is really strong. The community, due to its growing number and to the right wing government gained a lot of political power in the past years in the country, bringing more and more religious views to Israeli democracy.
Icebergs frozen in the sea ice in Svalbard.
A red deer stag at dawn on a misty summer’s sunrise. summers morning.
This was taken during my travel trip to India on their festival of Holi. saw this young Indian boy hiding on the Clothe and took a chance to take this awesome black and white..