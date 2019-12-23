The winners of The International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced. Entries came in from all across the globe, and here are the 50 best ones.
Abruzzo, Italy by ZONZO
Bend, Oregon, The United States by Baylee Dennis
Big Sur, California by Jonas Peterson
Black Sand Beach, Vik, Iceland by Emma Johnson
Borthwick Castle, Scotland by Andy Gaines
Bremer Rathaus, Bremen, Germany by Julia Janssen
Brittland Manor, Chestertown, Maryland, The United States by Kate Morris
Cap Ferret, Arcachon, France by Sabrina Kolotylo
Castell De Sant Marçal, Barcelona, Spain by Dallas Kolotylo
Copenhagen, Denmark by Pavol Delej
Downtown San Francisco, California, The United States by Helena and Laurent
Elizabeth Beach, New South Wales, Australia by Damien Milan
Falls, Pennsylvania, The United States by Brittany Boote
Ferros
Field by William lu
Fiji by Ropate Kama
Fraser River Lodge, Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada by Candice Anderson
Helsinki, Finland by Jaakko Perälä
Horta De Sant Joan, Spain by Roberto Ramos
Lake Atitlán, Guatemala by Daniel López Pérez
Lausanne, Switzerland by Midhat Mulabdić
Lievelinge, Vuren, The Netherlands by Elke Verbruggen
Lithuania by Vilnis Sluka
Loft Studios, London, The United Kingdom by Emma Bonnic
Lubiąż Abbey, Poland by Barbara Duchalska
Mahu When, Wanaka, New Zealand by Carla Mitchell
Mona, Tasmania, Australia by Stephanie Kindermann
Monasterio Del Espino, Miranda De Ebro, Spain by Daniel Alonso
Mountains by Maddie Mae
Murlough Bay, Northern Ireland, The United Kingdom by Christin Martin
Oregon Coast, The United States by Naba Zabih
Pemberton, British Columbia, Canada by Shari Vallely
Portland, Oregon, The United States by A FIST FULL OF BOLTS
Rimrock Ranch, Pioneertown, California by Darren Hendry
Salish Lodge, Snoqualmie Falls, Washington, The United States by Henry Tieu
Sea by Sabrina Kaye
Seattle, Washington, The United States by Levi Hriczo
Seville, Spain by Raquel Benito
Snæfellsnes, Iceland by Jane Iskra
Streets by Christian Bruckmann
Sword In Hand, Hertfordshire, The United Kingdom by Joab Smith
The Highlands Of Iceland by Anni Graham
Valentine, Downtown Los Angeles, California, The United States by Joel Bedford
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada by Ronnie Hill
Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, Arkansas, The United States by Chasnie Vinson
Waterfall by Benjamin Lane
Whistler, British Columbia, Canada by Cat Chang
White Room by Lidia Davydova
Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada by Celestine Aerden
More info: junebugweddings.com