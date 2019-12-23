The winners of The International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced. Entries came in from all across the globe, and here are the 50 best ones.

Abruzzo, Italy by ZONZO

Bend, Oregon, The United States by Baylee Dennis

Big Sur, California by Jonas Peterson

Black Sand Beach, Vik, Iceland by Emma Johnson

Borthwick Castle, Scotland by Andy Gaines

Bremer Rathaus, Bremen, Germany by Julia Janssen

Brittland Manor, Chestertown, Maryland, The United States by Kate Morris

Cap Ferret, Arcachon, France by Sabrina Kolotylo

Castell De Sant Marçal, Barcelona, Spain by Dallas Kolotylo

Copenhagen, Denmark by Pavol Delej

Downtown San Francisco, California, The United States by Helena and Laurent

Elizabeth Beach, New South Wales, Australia by Damien Milan

Falls, Pennsylvania, The United States by Brittany Boote

Ferros

Field by William lu

Fiji by Ropate Kama

Fraser River Lodge, Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada by Candice Anderson

Helsinki, Finland by Jaakko Perälä

Horta De Sant Joan, Spain by Roberto Ramos

Lake Atitlán, Guatemala by Daniel López Pérez

Lausanne, Switzerland by Midhat Mulabdić

Lievelinge, Vuren, The Netherlands by Elke Verbruggen

Lithuania by Vilnis Sluka

Loft Studios, London, The United Kingdom by Emma Bonnic

Lubiąż Abbey, Poland by Barbara Duchalska

Mahu When, Wanaka, New Zealand by Carla Mitchell

Mona, Tasmania, Australia by Stephanie Kindermann

Monasterio Del Espino, Miranda De Ebro, Spain by Daniel Alonso

Mountains by Maddie Mae

Murlough Bay, Northern Ireland, The United Kingdom by Christin Martin

Oregon Coast, The United States by Naba Zabih

Pemberton, British Columbia, Canada by Shari Vallely

Portland, Oregon, The United States by A FIST FULL OF BOLTS

Rimrock Ranch, Pioneertown, California by Darren Hendry

Salish Lodge, Snoqualmie Falls, Washington, The United States by Henry Tieu

Sea by Sabrina Kaye

Seattle, Washington, The United States by Levi Hriczo

Seville, Spain by Raquel Benito

Snæfellsnes, Iceland by Jane Iskra

Streets by Christian Bruckmann

Sword In Hand, Hertfordshire, The United Kingdom by Joab Smith

The Highlands Of Iceland by Anni Graham

Valentine, Downtown Los Angeles, California, The United States by Joel Bedford

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada by Ronnie Hill

Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, Arkansas, The United States by Chasnie Vinson

Waterfall by Benjamin Lane

Whistler, British Columbia, Canada by Cat Chang

White Room by Lidia Davydova

Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada by Celestine Aerden

More info: junebugweddings.com