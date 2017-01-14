Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Wang Wei is a talented 26-year-old self-taught photographer based in Beijing, China. Wang started shooting with his cellphone to go later in the film world. His work is focused on portraits with natural light — an eye-catching aspect that rings true throughout his body of work.

One of my friends gave me a bunch of expired films and I then found an old 35mm film camera at my home and started to shoot.

Wang Wei shoots a lot of portrait photography with weird positions and combined with highlighted colours.

More info: instagram