Polina Washington a.k.a. dvrkvisions is a talented photographer and visual poetry explorer currently based in Saint-Petersburg, Russia. She graduated as a Director of Photography from University of Cinema and Television in 2014. Polina inspired by the woods and realized the lost connection between people and nature, she shoots film photography using multiexposure method and soaking. Her work is a tribute to the magical human soul as a reflection of the whole Universe. Washington uses Plustek OpticFilm 7300 camera.

