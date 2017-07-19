The winners of the fourth annual International Drone Photography contest have been announced, organised and hosted by drone photography sharing site Dronestagram, and in partnership with National Geographic, with winning subjects ranging from vividly coloured fields in Provence to a water lily pond in Vietnam. Thousands of entries were submitted from everywhere in the world by talented professional photographers and amateur drone photo enthusiasts. Awards were given across a number of categories: Nature, Urban, People and (for the first time in the contest) Creativity.

1st Prize Winner – Nature: Provence, summer trim by jcourtial

2nd Prize Winner – Nature: Infinite Road to Transylvania by Calin Stan

3rd Prize Winner – Nature: Ice formation by Florian

1st Prize Winner – Category People: End of the line by Martin Sanchez

2nd Prize Winner – Category People: Waterlily by helios1412

3rd Prize Winner – Category People: La Vijanera by feelingmovie

1st Prize Winner – Category Urban: Concrete Jungle by bachirm

2nd Prize Winner – Category Urban: Dawn on Mercury Tower by alexeygo

3rd Prize Winner – Category Urban: Peace by luckydron

Creativity: Two Moo by LukeMaximoBell

Creativity: Ugo le marin by rga

Creativity: Next Level By macareuxprod

Sourse: dronestagram