These are the Top-50 wedding photos from around the world in 2017. There are more than 9,000 photographs submitted around the globe for Junebug Weddings’ 10th annual photo contest. They recently announced the Winner and 50 Best of the Best Wedding Photos, and they’re truly amazing.

Photo by Amy Bluestar Photography

Photo by ILUMINEN

Photo by Hinterland Stills

Photo by Helena and Laurent

Photo by Eric Floberg

Photo by Diktatphotography

Photo by Darya Elfutina

Photo by Dan O’Day

Photo by Damien Milan Photography

Photo by Cody Harris

Photo by Chris Parkinson

Photo by Candice Marie Photography

Photo by Budy Pratama

Photo by Bows & Lavender

Photo by Benj Haisch

Photo by Ben Sowry Photo

Photo by Assemblage Photography

Photo by Anni Graham

