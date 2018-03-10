Photogrist community Create a post
Abandoned Photography

This Must Be the Place: Abandoned Places Across The Word by Brendon Burton

Very moody and atmospheric abandoned and forgotten places by Brendon Burton (previously featured), photographer and artist based between Brooklyn and Portland. For his latest series “This Must Be the Place”, Brendon captures spooky and beautiful landscapes of forgotten places around the world. Some of the farm house photos remind me of Andrew Wyeth paintings. These shots make me feel nostalgic towards the places I have never even been to…
These abandoned places across the world have been left in ruins.

Calgary, Canada
California, USA
Colorado, USA
Krakow, Poland
Michigan, USA
Montana, USA
New York, USA
Oregon, USA
Wyoming, USA
More info: instagram / facebook / website

