Very moody and atmospheric abandoned and forgotten places by Brendon Burton (previously featured), photographer and artist based between Brooklyn and Portland. For his latest series “This Must Be the Place”, Brendon captures spooky and beautiful landscapes of forgotten places around the world. Some of the farm house photos remind me of Andrew Wyeth paintings. These shots make me feel nostalgic towards the places I have never even been to…

These abandoned places across the world have been left in ruins.

