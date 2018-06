Spectacular abandoned shots by Mathias Mahling, talented self-taught photographer, graphic designer and adventurer currently based in Berlin, Germany. Mathias focuses mostly on abandoned photography. He travels around Europe to capture magnicient shots of abandoned castles and buildings. Mahling has over 22.100 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Canon 6D camera with Sigma 12-24mm and Canon 85mm F1.8 lens.



