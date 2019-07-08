Striking abandoned shots by Valerie Leroy a.k.a. Vals Darkroom, a talented self-taught photographer, and urbex explorer from Belgium. Valerie focuses mainly on industrial and abandoned photography. He travels all over Belgium to capture spectacular shots of abandoned factories, castles, churches, and houses. He has almost 25K followers on Instagram.

Abandoned buildings have always intrigued me, even before photography became my passion. There’s something about them that draws me in, the calmness, nature taking over again…

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website