Marcus Cederberg is a talented self-taught 50-year-old iPhone photographer and IT manager based in a town called Orebro, in the central of Sweden. Marcus focuses on architecture, he shoots amazing colorful, abstract and minimalist architectural photography with vibrant colors, repetitive patterns and lots of negative space. “To be able to tell as much as possible, with as little as possible, is the challenge with minimalism photography,” he says. “I try not only to make the viewer somewhat curious but I also often try to tell a small story with the picture.”

We are all living in an era of distraction, everything goes faster and we are surrounded by a punishing drumbeat of constant input so why not take the opportunity to enjoy some calming moments, become a minimalist.

