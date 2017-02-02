Zoe Wetherall is a talented aerial and drone photographer from Melbourne, Australia, who recently relocated to New York City. Zoe likes to create soothing visual order from complicated land and cityscapes. “I’ve been interested since the very beginning in photographing landscape and what was around me,” she says.

I like to shoot cities with the aim of creating abstract depictions of structures, highlighting form by focusing on detail and eliminating the surrounding environment. I represent these everyday structures in a way that defines them as an orderly series of lines and shapes, stripping them of their original meaning, as well as taking away any familiarity and preconceptions the viewer may have.

Cities are a complicated and messy ecosystem all on their own, and with their layering and confusion, they can be visually exhausting too. But when the clutter is sorted away, I believe that the mash-up of buildings hides views of peace. My work is to find them.

