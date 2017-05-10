Minimalist and Abstract Street Photography by George Byrne
George Byrne is a talented 41-year-old photographer and filmmaker who was born in Sydney, Australia and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. George received his Bachelor of Visual Arts from the Sydney College of the Arts in 2001. He settled in Los Angeles in 2010 where he has been focusing on his photographic practice. Byrne shoots a lot of urban, architecture and lifestyle photography.
