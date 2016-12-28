Abstract and Structural Architecture Photography by Nikola Olic

Nikola Olic is a talented photographer who was born in Belgrade, Serbia and currently lives and works in Dallas, Texas. Nikola focuses on architectural photography and abstract structural quotes that reimagine their subjects in playful, dimensionless and disorienting ways. His photographs, which often isolate views of building façades, frame architectural surfaces in order for them to appear to collapse into two dimensions. Olic’s photography has appeared in various galleries, art events, museums, magazines, newspapers and websites.

Abstract structural photography affords conceptual flexibility and playful re-imagining of what urban structures might represent, both in a real physicial sense and a personal experimental one, drawing us closer to the cities we explore by assigning these structures a purpose and meaning that reflects us, our stories, and our histories.

