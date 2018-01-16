I Am An Actor: Conceptual Portrait Photography by Franck Bohbot

Photogrist community Create a post
Charlie Gillette  Actress & Receptionist at a film Production company, Manhattan, NYC, 2015

Franck Bohbot is a multi-talented 37-year-old French photographer and artist who currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Franck focuses on public spaces, urban landscapes and environmental portraits. His work has received widespread critical acclaim, and has appeared in a range of national publications including The New York Times Magazine, Wired, New York Magazine, The Financial Times, The Independent, Les Inrockuptibles, Marie Claire, Elle, or Corriere Della Sera.

In New York, maybe more than anywhere else, the vast majority of actors have to deal with their acting careers and their daily jobs to support themselves. Originally, it was Franck Bohbot’s project to photograph them, then he asked Philippe Ungar to interview them in order to better understand the unique relationships they experience between their passion and the reality. They work as waiters, dog-walkers, delivery men, realtors, production assistants, lawyers or even private eyes… and most of the time learn something essential for their own acting. In those portraits, we are exploring the concept that they are all playing a role onstage and outside the stage, because ultimately, they all have to be somebody.

For his ongoing photo series “I Am An Actor,” Franck Bohbot documents real actors of all ages in their daily work, in order to better understand the unique relationships they experience between their passion and the reality.

Bukola Ogunmola
Actress & Zombie in a Paintball center, Queens, NYC 2015
Brian Connor 
Actor & Software designer at Google, Manhattan, NYC 2015
Alexandra Thorson, 36, Actress & Pilates Teacher at NYU, Coles Recreation Center, New York, 2015
— From the series entitled «I am an Actor»
Hanna Cheek 
Actress & Bartender, Nanny and building Super, NYC, 2015
Jody Doo
Actress & Preschool Teacher, NYC, 2015
Kaitlin Kaufman
Actress & Pre-College Instructor, Brooklyn, NYC, 2015
Karsyn Jarrett
Development Associate, NYC, 2015
Katharina
Actress & Salespeople at a fashion handbag retailer
New York, NY, 2015
Michael Jay Henry
Actor & Divorce mediator, Brooklyn, NYC 2015
Nanda Valencia 
Actress & Waitress at a Vegan restaurant, Manhattan, NYC, 2015
Shelby Grady 
Actress & Customer service representatives, Manhattan, NYC 2015
Untitled
Actor and Bartender, 2015
Zach Wachter
Actor & Waiter at a Tribeca Japanese Restaurant, NYC, 2015

More info: instagram / website

I Am An Actor: Conceptual Portrait Photography by Franck Bohbot

 
