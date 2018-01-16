I Am An Actor: Conceptual Portrait Photography by Franck Bohbot

Franck Bohbot is a multi-talented 37-year-old French photographer and artist who currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Franck focuses on public spaces, urban landscapes and environmental portraits. His work has received widespread critical acclaim, and has appeared in a range of national publications including The New York Times Magazine, Wired, New York Magazine, The Financial Times, The Independent, Les Inrockuptibles, Marie Claire, Elle, or Corriere Della Sera.

In New York, maybe more than anywhere else, the vast majority of actors have to deal with their acting careers and their daily jobs to support themselves. Originally, it was Franck Bohbot’s project to photograph them, then he asked Philippe Ungar to interview them in order to better understand the unique relationships they experience between their passion and the reality. They work as waiters, dog-walkers, delivery men, realtors, production assistants, lawyers or even private eyes… and most of the time learn something essential for their own acting. In those portraits, we are exploring the concept that they are all playing a role onstage and outside the stage, because ultimately, they all have to be somebody.

