LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Photogrist Alternative community Add post
Interviews

Interview With 18-Year-Old Portrait Photographer Adam Bird

By photogrist stuff
12 SHARES
0
12 SHARES, 0 points

Adam Bird is a talented 18 years old self taught photographer based in Birmingham, UK. Adam shoots a lot of fashion, beauty and fine art portraits. Let us hear more from the photographer himself…

Tell us a little bit about you:

My name is Adam Bird and I’m from Birmingham. I’m 18 years old and I’m a twin! I currently work part time at a connivence store and do freelance photography work in my spare time!
Adam Bird2

How long have you been a photographer?

I’ve always been interested in photography but I only started taking it seriously about two years ago.
Adam Bird3

Has portraiture always been a major focus of your photography?

When I was younger I enjoyed the editing aspect of it. Making things on photoshop out of pictures I already had. I tried taking pictures of everything landscapes, animals, food but people stood out to me as the most creative.
Adam Bird4

How would you describe your style?

Id describe my style of work as conceptual, surreal and whimsical.
Adam Bird5

If someone is interested in portrait photography, what would you recommend they try doing to get into the field?

Id recommend shooting as much as possible, practise with self portraits! You can be as creative as you want and then maybe try out shooting with friends! Then when you’ve got yourself a portfolio together, start contacting modelling agencies and getting your stuff out there!
Adam Bird6

What kind of equipment do you use now, and what did you start with?

I’m still on pretty basic equipment now! I started with a nikon d3100 and a 18-55kit lens! My first *upgrade* was to a 50mm 1.8 lens (about £100) and i still use it today! I now use a nikon d610 with either my 50 or the 35mm1.4!
Adam Bird7

A photographer who inspires you?

Rosie hardy inspires me! She really sets the bar high with her photography work and shes a lovely person inside and out!
Adam Bird8

Briefly describe a Day in the Life of Adam Bird!

Haha every day is different for me! Today started with going to work then coming home and editing images from my last shoot 🙂
Adam Bird9

You can find Adam Bird on the Web :

Adam Bird10

Copyrights:

All the pictures in this post are copyrighted to Adam Bird.

Share via WhatsApp
What's Your Reaction?
Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
Scary Scary
0
Scary

  • Wonderful photography. Lovely useful tips here your photography is amazing.

You may also like

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Personality quiz
Trivia quiz
Poll
Story
List
Meme
Video
Audio
Image