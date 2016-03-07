Interview With 18-Year-Old Portrait Photographer Adam Bird

Adam Bird is a talented 18 years old self taught photographer based in Birmingham, UK. Adam shoots a lot of fashion, beauty and fine art portraits. Let us hear more from the photographer himself…

Tell us a little bit about you:

My name is Adam Bird and I’m from Birmingham. I’m 18 years old and I’m a twin! I currently work part time at a connivence store and do freelance photography work in my spare time!



How long have you been a photographer?

I’ve always been interested in photography but I only started taking it seriously about two years ago.



Has portraiture always been a major focus of your photography?

When I was younger I enjoyed the editing aspect of it. Making things on photoshop out of pictures I already had. I tried taking pictures of everything landscapes, animals, food but people stood out to me as the most creative.



How would you describe your style?

Id describe my style of work as conceptual, surreal and whimsical.



If someone is interested in portrait photography, what would you recommend they try doing to get into the field?

Id recommend shooting as much as possible, practise with self portraits! You can be as creative as you want and then maybe try out shooting with friends! Then when you’ve got yourself a portfolio together, start contacting modelling agencies and getting your stuff out there!



What kind of equipment do you use now, and what did you start with?

I’m still on pretty basic equipment now! I started with a nikon d3100 and a 18-55kit lens! My first *upgrade* was to a 50mm 1.8 lens (about £100) and i still use it today! I now use a nikon d610 with either my 50 or the 35mm1.4!



A photographer who inspires you?

Rosie hardy inspires me! She really sets the bar high with her photography work and shes a lovely person inside and out!



Briefly describe a Day in the Life of Adam Bird!

Haha every day is different for me! Today started with going to work then coming home and editing images from my last shoot 🙂



