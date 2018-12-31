Outstanding nightscape snaps by Adrien Louis Mauduit, a talented photographer, cinematographer, and science communicator who currently lives and works in Senja, Norway. Adrien focuses mainly on landscapes, astrophotography and time-lapse. He’s a master of capturing the beauty of Senja’s nature and northern lights.

I have been a nature and outdoors lover from a very young age and I have always wanted to communicate and show what they eye cannot see in a beautiful way. I work partly as a science communition and education coordinator for a research project called Project PoSSUM working on noctilucent clouds. As a photographer and cinematographer, my goal is to make science and nature visible, accessible, fun and innovative. I create mainly time-lapse of the night sky (astro-lapse) with a new approach, using longer focal lengths and astro-modified cameras to unravel the beautiful details and colors of our galaxy and its distant neighbors. I also specialize in all sorts of sky phenomena like the northern lights, noctilucent clouds, eclipses, planets, deep sky and so on. However I am always looking for new adventures and travels, and I love showing gorgeous landscapes, seascapes or even macro.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website