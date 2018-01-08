Charlotte Gane a.k.a. Charlotte Little Wolf is a multi-talented photographer, content creator, graphic designer and adventurer currently based in Portland, Oregon. Charlotte received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Medical Illustration/Medical Illustrator, Graphic Design, Photography from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Little Wolf focuses on traveling and lifestyle, she also shoots amazing portraits, landscapes and nature photography.

Hiking, climbing, tattoos, toast & feathers are some of my favorite things.

