Spectacular travel landscapes by David Rule, a talented self-taught photographer, and adventurer who was born and raised in the mountains of Wyoming, USA. David focuses on outdoor, landscape, and adventure photography. He has over 11,700 followers on Instagram.

Being born and raised in the mountains of Wyoming, I’ve developed a thirst for adventure and visual arts that has carried over into my career. Although I graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Physiology & Neuroscience, I decided that the medical career I once desired simply wasn’t for me. Rather, I found that my passion lies in media production, which has lead to more opportunities than I could imagine. I’ve worked on projects with a wide variety of tourism boards, brands, and businesses, which has taken me all around the nation and world. From kayaking through sea caves in Croatia to trekking through the Swiss Alps, I’ve made it a point to live my life as if I were telling the most epic story of all time. While I’m not taking pictures, I can usually be found running marathons, unicycling, or hucking a backflip off a lakeside cliff. I look forward to working with you. Let’s go make something awesome.

