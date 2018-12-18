Stunning travel landscapes by Elliot Hawkey, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and adventurer who was born and raised in Pacific Northwest and currently based in Portland, Oregon. Elliot focuses mainly on landscape, outdoor, and lifestyle photography. Originally a climber, snowboarder, and hiker, his imagery can best be described as combining a passion for wild and seldom traveled places, storytelling, and a love for the outdoors. Hawkey has over 64,300 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Website