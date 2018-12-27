Outstanding travel landscapes by Forrest Mankins, a talented 28-years old photographer, filmmaker, and adventurer currently based in Durango, Colorado, United States. Forrest focuses on outdoor, lifestyle, landscape, and commercial photography. He spends most of his time traveling and doing commercial photographic work. Mankins has over 367,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

My passion lies in the joy of the journey, and my photography comes from the desire to tell the stories that happen along the way.

More info: Instagram / Website