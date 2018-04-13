Beautiful and vibrant dreamscapes by Fran Mart, talented self-taught photographer and adventurer who was born and grew up on the coast of Spain in Andalucía and currently lives and works in Edinburgh, Scotland. Fran focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots amazing adventure, coastline and lifestyle photography. Mart started from self-portraiture and began shooting the adventures and animals of the countryside. He inspired by the colors, landscapes and textures offered by the Scottish countryside. “My photography has taken me on an incredible journey”, he says. “What started with exploring my own feelings through self-portraiture has turned into capturing the lives of others in a variety of styles.”

Obsessed by light and simple, natural beauty, I always seek to capture something beyond what we see – the emotion, feelings, memories that exist in the moment. For me, photography is akin to sitting by the fire, sipping a cup of freshly brewed coffee or dram of whisky, and sharing stories with good friends.

Fran Mart has over 85,000 followers on Instagram and counting. His insta feed is very coherent and inspiring.



More info: instagram / website