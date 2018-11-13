Hannah Janoe is a talented 26-year old photographer, yoga teacher, and adventurer currently based in Jacksonville, Florida, USA. Hannah focuses on travel, landscape, and outdoor photography. She also shoots a lot of wedding, lifestyle, and portraiture.

When I’m not out on an adventure, most days you can find me in my home office with a cup of coffee and my dog laying at my feet. I am a lover of animals, Mexican food, cooking, exercise, scuba diving, and travel of course. I also love teaching yoga when I’m home because it’s so good for my body and mind. I grew up loving to run around barefoot outside and to this day that hasn’t changed.

More info: Instagram / Website