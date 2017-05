Nikolaus Brinkmann is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler currently based in Essen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany. Nikolaus shoots a lot of nature, landscape, portrait and adventure photography. He uses Canon 6D camera with Canon 17-40mm 4L, Sigma 35mm 1.4 Art, Canon 50mm 1.4, Canon 85mm 1.8 and Canon 70-200mm 2.8 II lens.

