Connor Surdi is a talented 21-year-old photographer, filmmaker and Sony Ambassador from Seattle who currently lives and works in Bellevue, Washington, USA. Connor uses Canon 5D Mark III and Canon 7D Infrared cameras with Canon 14mm f/2.8L II, Canon 15mm f/2.8 FE, Canon 24mm f/1.4L II, Canon 50mm f/1.2L, Canon 85mm f/1.2L II and Tokina 11-16mm f/2.8 lens. He specializes in landscape while also having a unique perspective on portraiture, travel and nature photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website