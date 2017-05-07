Kai Yhun is a talented and aspiring photographer currently based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Kai focuses on landscaping and nature, he also shoots a lot of lifestyle and adventure photography. “I’m especially mesmerized by fog”, he says. “The mystery and calmness of fog never cease to take my breath away.”

I capture moments in life to create memories I can share with others. Forever exploring the Pacific North West and capturing all of God’s wonderful creations.

More info: instagram / website