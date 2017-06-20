Nora Görlitz is a talented 29-year-old self-taught outdoor photographer from Frankfurt, Germany. Nora works as an online marketer in an advertising agency and tries to travel around Germany and Europe as much as possible in her free time, always reflecting her passion. Inspired by nature, her work mainly focuses the outdoors, exploring and adventure.

I love to inspire people and to create eternity. I’m fascinated about photography because you can capture unique moments and make them last forever.

