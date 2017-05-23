Zeek Yan is a talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker and social media influencer who grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana and moved to the Bay Area in California in 2008. Zeek recived his BA in Marketing Management & Public Relations and Advertising Options from California State University East Bay in 2015. “I gained my passion for creative marketing and film at a young age when I picked up my first camera”, he says. Yan shoots a lot of travel, lifestyle, landscape and adventure photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website