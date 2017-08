Jack Harding is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler who was born and raised in a small countryside town in the North of England called Northallerton and currently lives and works in Stockholm, Sweden. Jack shoots a lot of mountains, adventures and nature photography. He uses Sony Alpha A7Rii with Carl Zeiss Batis 18mm, 25mm & 85mm lens and DJI Phantom 4 Professional.

