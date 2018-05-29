Fantastic travel landscapes by Jack McDermott, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer based out of Seattle, Washington. Jack focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots a lof of lifestyle, outdoor and adventure photography. “My love for photography and exploration has grown from my passion for the outdoors”, he says.

I spend most of my time exploring the beautiful state in which I reside. I am always planning the next trip to experience something new. I feel most at home when I’m free, traveling, and meeting new friends along the way. With an audience of over 60,000, I continue to grow my influence on social media.

Jack McDermott has over 61.800 followers on Instagram and counting.

