Incredible Adventure Photography by Joelle Friend
Joelle Friend is a beautiful model, photographer, filmmaker, social media influencer and adventurer who has lived in the Pacific Northwest all her life, and currently calls Seattle home. Joelle focuses on traveling, she shares her stunning adventures for her audience, which is more than 156,000 strong on Instagram and growing. Friend (is really her last name) also shoots a lot of lifestyle, fashion and portrait photography.
