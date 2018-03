Jonas Skorpil a.k.a. @zrodyr is a talented 23-year-old photographer, retoucher, traveler and filmmaker currently based in Frankfurt, Germany. Jonas focuses on landscaping and traveling, he shoots beautiful nature, urban, cityscape, outdoor and street portrait photography. Skorpil uses 5D Mark III camera with 16-35mm, 35mm and 50mm lens. He has over 35.300 followers on instagram.

