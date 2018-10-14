Julian Herbrig is a talented 26-year-old freelance photographer, adventurer, and storyteller currently based in Berlin, Germany. Julian focuses on traveling, adventure and lifestyle photography. He has over 68.600 followers on Instagram and counting.

Photography is my first passion. Nine years ago, I discovered Adobe Photoshop via Youtube tutorials. Ever since my goal has been to tell stories, depict imagination and share it with people. I found the best outlet to be Instagram where I share my pictures under ‘care4art’ (Because I do care ).

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website