Keith Ladzinski is a multi-talented photographer, filmmaker, adventurer, climber and instagrammer currently based in New York City. His work has taken him to some of the most remote and untouched places of the 7 continents of the world on assignment for National Geographic magazine, Discover, Men’s Journal, Outside, Runner’s World, ESPN magazine, and the front page of the New York Times. Ladzinski began his career photographing skateboarders in his native Colorado.

More info: instagram / website