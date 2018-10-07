Stunning Travel and Adventure Photography by Kyle Huber
Outstanding travel landscapes by Kyle Huber, a talented self-taught photographer, visual designer, and obsessive creator who was born and raised in Missouri and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. With a strong background in graphic design, he combined his love for the outdoors with his passion for art to create a successful career through Instagram as a full-time travel photographer and advertiser. Kyle has over 368,000 followers on Instagram and counting.
More info: Instagram