Erin Babnik is a multi-talented photographer, retoucher, traveler, educator, writer, and speaker currently bases in both California and Slovenia. Erin focuses on landscaping, she shoots spectacular adventure, mountains and wildlife photography.

Erin Babnik is known for her ambitious and expressive style of photography and for her adventurous approach in the field. She travels extensively from home bases in both California and Slovenia, dedicating her life to adventure landscape photography, photography education, and photography writing. Her wide-ranging articles on photography and her public speaking have made her one of the most notable voices among the current generation of landscape photographers. Erin draws upon her substantial background in art history in bringing a deep knowledge of aesthetics, visual communication, and cultural relevancy to her own photographic work and to her ideas about the genre of landscape photography as a whole. Erin’s photographs have appeared in well over a hundred publications, including books, travel guides, magazines, newspapers, and television shows. Erin is also a member of the prestigious nature photography team Photo Cascadia.

