Lisa Bao is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler currently based out of San Francisco, CA. “After graduating college, I spent the summer traveling across Europe and Asia, but once I got back to the states, I still felt that itch to explore more of the world. Since then, I’ve been to 20 U.S. states and 15 countries,” she says. Bao uses Sony a7ii, Sony lenses: 16-35mm f/4 and 55mm f/1.8 and Mefoto Roadtrip tripod.

Focusing on travel and landscapes, my aim is to inspire others to get outside and connect with their own adventures.

More info: instagram / website