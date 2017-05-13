Ryan Resatka is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler who was born and grew up in Central Massachusetts and moved to California recently. Ryan focuses on traveling, he travels across USA to capture awesome lifestyle, adventure and landscape photography. “I love the outdoors and traveling”, he says. Resatka uses Canon 6D camera.

Traveling cross country has inspired me to see as much of the world as I can. Photography has become an effective way for me to share my experiences with others.

More info: instagram / website