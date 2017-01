14 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Steve Walasavage is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler based in Boston, MA, USA. Steve shoots a lot of landscape, travel, adventure and lifestyle photography. In his spare time, he travels the world looking for sweeping vistas, epic lighting, and inviting waters.

My goal is to inspire everyone to explore and experience our amazing planet!

More info: instagram / facebook / website