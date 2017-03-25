Niklas Söderlund is a talented self-taught photographer who was born in the Baltic Sea on a small island called Åland and currently based in Norrköping, Sweden. Niklas began taking pictures in the autumn of 2016 with the goal of documenting his travel experiences and adventures. Söderlund’s work is characterized by great landscapes and the relationship between humans and nature.

I travel the world with my camera shooting Adventure and Lifestyle photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website